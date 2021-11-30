30 Nov 2021
Company says it is rebranding its market-leading behaviour range to build on the success of the Feliway Optimum rebrand, which raised its profile with cat owners.
Ceva Animal Health has launched what it calls eye-catching new packaging for its leading behaviour range, Adaptil.
The rebrand aims to build on the success of the earlier revamped Feliway Optimum packaging among cat owners and plans to clearly educate dog owners on the benefits of the market-leading Adaptil range.
Ceva has introduced pictures of dog owners to the packaging to emphasise the important human-animal bond and the special relationship between dogs and their owners, which is highlighted with the “Better Together” strapline.
The products remain colour coded to help demonstrate when each product should be used.
Abigail King, senior product manager for behaviour at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Adaptil’s striking new packaging indicates the range’s market-leading status, while clearly educating dog owners on the benefits of each of the Adaptil products and the challenging situations in which they can be used.”
Further details are available on the Adaptil website.