14 Apr 2021
Company behind Adaptil launches leaflet on separation anxiety to help ease dogs out of lockdown.
Ceva Animal health has produced a leaflet on separation anxiety in a collaboration with a leading clinical animal behaviourist.
The Adaptil manufacturer has written the leaflet with Rosie Bescoby and is aimed at pet owners whose pets are struggling with the “new normal”.
It features an overview of separation anxiety, including the signs owners should look out for to tackle it, training tips and advice for puppies. It also includes information on the dog fear ladder, demonstrating the different levels of fear a dog may exhibit.
The leaflet is available printed and online, to allow vet practices to distribute it to clients. It is also backed by a social media toolkit featuring a video, posts and graphics.
Abigail King, senior behaviour product manager at Ceva, said: “Lockdowns have been a positive experience for many of our dogs, as they are social animals and love being with their owners.
“However, with the 2021 Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association annual pet population report confirming that 3.2 million households in the UK have acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic, some pet owners have never left their dogs home alone, so it’s going to be a totally new experience, which some pets may struggle with.”
She added: “Our new separation anxiety leaflet will help support both pets and owners as they adjust to the new normal.”
For full details on the leaflet, contact a Ceva account manager or email [email protected]