17 Dec 2021
News about Spectam Scour Halt oral solution 50mg/ml, with indications for lambs and piglets, comes after a big reduction in use of veterinary antibiotics in food-producing animals.
A reduction in sales for veterinary antibiotics for food-producing animals has led to Ceva Animal Health announcing one of its products for lambs and piglets is to be delisted.
Spectam Scout Halt oral solution 50mg/ml, which has indications for lambs and piglets, is being delisted from January 2022.
According to the VMD’s Veterinary Antimicrobial Resistance and Sales Surveillance UK (UK-VARSS 2020) report, which highlighted a 52% reduction in sales from 2014 levels.
A limited number of units will remain available in the UK in early January, but Ceva has advised vets to speak to their farming clients about plans to minimise Escherichia coli infections and watery mouth in the upcoming lambing season.
They have also been urged to advise on alternative products should disease strike.
For further details, contact a Ceva territory manager or telephone the head office on 01494 781510.