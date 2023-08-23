23 Aug 2023
Developers claim the solution can help chicks adapt to life post-hatching by reducing stress and helping them to feel more comfortable.
A new spray, which developers claim can help newly hatched chicks to adapt to their surroundings, has been launched by Ceva Animal Health.
The product, known as SecureChick, contains a synthetic version of a pheromone known as the mother hen uropygial secretion analogue (MHUSA), which hens produce before and after hatching.
Developers say the solution can be sprayed over embryonated eggs two to three days before hatching to help chicks adapt.
The company also claims chicks whose eggs were sprayed with the solution showed less agitation and were more likely to vocally express comfort.
Sanja Horvat, Ceva’s vaccination services manager, said: “The complexity and efficiency of commercial hatcheries expose chicks to many potential stressors. Administration of SecureChick can play a role in helping day old chicks better tolerate stress and adapt to their new farm environment.
“SecureChick can be administered to help hatcheries produce high welfare chicks, giving the best start in life.”
