8 Jun 2022
Ceva Animal Health is hosting a series on sustainability, sexed semen and fertility management to update farm vets on latest solutions for dairy farms.
Image © Gozzoli / Adobe-Stock
Ceva Animal Health is running the free webinars on Thursday 16 June and Tuesday 21 June at 4pm in collaboration with speakers:
The webinars will update vets on how they can support the improvement of reproductive sustainability on dairy farms and provide new data on how they can promote implementation of sexed semen protocols in dairy herds.
They will also include information on the practical use of sexed semen strategies, with useful hints and on-farm case studies.
“Managing fertility to enhance sustainability” with Dr Capper is on 16 June at 4pm. “Using sexed semen in dairy herds” by Dr Butler and “Practical implementation of sexed semen strategies” led by Dr Clarke are on 21 June from 4pm.
To register, email [email protected]