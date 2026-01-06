Register

6 Jan 2026

Ceva’s StreetVet donation has big impact for cat Tiny

Donation helped charity support Tiny and his owner while they were experiencing homelessness together.

author_img

Chris Simpson

Tiny having blood pressure taken.

A charity providing free veterinary care for pets of people experiencing homelessness has thanked a major animal health company for supporting its treatment of a cat with feline hypertension.

Ceva Animal Health donated equipment and medication to StreetVet’s Cambridge outreach service to support its treatment of 11-year-old Tiny.

The StreetVet team had diagnosed Tiny with high blood pressure and bilaterally detached retinas after he experienced an acute onset of blindness while they were supporting him and his owner at an accredited hostel.

Grateful

Ceva’s donation of a Doppler machine has enabled the team to monitor Tiny’s blood pressure every one to two weeks, and they have also provided Amodip (amlodipine) medication for treatment.

StreetVet clinical director and co-founder Jade Statt said: “We are very grateful to Ceva for its kind donation which will help monitor and treat Tiny for feline hypertension.

“Although Tiny’s sight won’t be restored, he has adjusted well without his sight and is relying on his other senses and his whiskers for guidance.

“Regular checks and treating clinical signs will help reduce the risk of further complications.”

Common condition

Vet Andrew Fullerton, senior product manager at Ceva, added: “Feline hypertension is common in cats, with approximately one in five cats nine years or over affected, and loss of vision is one of the clinical signs of the condition.

“When we heard about Tiny’s plight we didn’t think twice about providing StreetVet Cambridge with the support needed to help preserve the special bond that Tiny shares with his owner and we are pleased to hear that he is doing so well following treatment with Amodip.”