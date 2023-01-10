In such cases, you could alleviate the pain and prevent corneal irritation with temporary tacking. Tacking can also be used in cases of temporary entropion due to transient enophthalmos caused by dehydration or lack of orbital fat, or when a primary, treatable cause for spastic entropion is present (such as a corneal ulcer). Staples are preferred to skin sutures, as they are less traumatic and can be quickly placed in an alert or sedated patient, without general anaesthesia (Figures 3a and 3b). They may be applied several times as the puppy grows and until it reaches maturity.