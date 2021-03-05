5 Mar 2021
Recruitment agency for the veterinary profession Noble Futures offering chance to win vouchers towards training from Improve International.
Image © Aleksandra Gigowska / Adobe Stock
Veterinary recruitment agency Noble Futures is offering veterinary surgeons in the UK and Ireland the chance to win vouchers for leading CPD – with a total prize value of £5,000.
Entrants will have the chance to win one of 60 vouchers to use towards CPD from Improve International in the competition, which is running now on vettimes.co.uk and on the Noble Futures website.
Tony Noble, managing director of Noble Futures, said: “At Noble Futures, we care deeply about the veterinary profession. Those who work within it are at the heart of our business, and we are dedicated to looking after those who work in our industry.
“Recently we made the exciting move into recruitment for clinical veterinary roles to support our long-standing success in recruitment for industry-based roles, and with our huge £5,000 Improve International CPD Giveaway we are looking to give something back to the brilliant veterinary surgeons to whom we owe so much – not only for being at the heart of our business, but also for the care and protection that they provide to the many animals in our lives.”
Mr Noble added: “Improve International is dedicated to developing careers, improving practice performance and driving advancements in veterinary education. That’s why they are the perfect choice for our Veterinary CPD Giveaway, as training nurtures talent and our mission is to match that talent to opportunity.
“Like Improve International, we are working to advance the careers of veterinary surgeons with an ambition to succeed.”
Veterinary surgeons have until 31 March 2021 to enter for a chance to win one of the 60 vouchers.