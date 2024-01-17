17 Jan 2024
Vominil 10mg/ml is intended for treatment and prevention of nausea and vomiting.
An injectable intended for the treatment and prevention of nausea and vomiting in dogs and cats has been launched.
Vominil 10mg/ml solution for injection is the latest product from Chanelle Pharma and has been designed to work in a range of scenarios, including preoperative care.
Featuring active ingredient maropitant (as maropitant citrate monohydrate), the product – available in a 25ml bottle – includes the preservative n-butanol, which means it reduces pain on injection, when compared to a maropitant product preserved with metacresol1.
Jonathan Moore, Chanelle’s veterinary technical services manager, said: “Vominil is a valuable and versatile addition to Chanelle’s comprehensive companion animal veterinary product portfolio.
“It seamlessly integrates into our extensive suite of sedative, anaesthetic and analgesic products, allowing Chanelle to provide a complete 360° solution in a range of clinical settings. We are hugely excited to bring the benefits of this fantastic product to the country’s dogs and cats.”
Further information is available from key account managers, or by emailing [email protected]
