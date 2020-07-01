1 Jul 2020
Vectra 3D spot-on solution for dogs and Vectra Felis 423mg/42.3mg spot-on for cats to move from POM-V to NFA-VPS, to enable practices “to sell to walk-in clients”.
Ceva Animal Health has announced a change in distribution category for two of its spot-on products, which, it says, will allow vets to sell the popular broad-spectrum topical parasiticides to “walk-in clients”.
Vectra 3D spot-on solution for dogs and Vectra Felis 423mg/42.3mg spot-on solution for cats are now available under the NFA-VPS product category, switching from POM-V.
The change in status means owners will not require a prescription for the product, following the usual prescribing rules for NFA-VPS products. Ceva said this will allow for a more convenient way of practices selling parasite prevention and could aid with compliance.
Vet and product manager at Ceva Andrew Fullerton said: “The new NFA-VPS category for Vectra 3D spot-on solution for dogs and Vectra Felis 423mg/42.3mg spot-on solution for cats provides veterinary practices with greater flexibility to sell easy-to-use, fast and effective parasite prevention and treatment without a prescription.”
Vectra 3D spot-on solution for dogs is a broad-spectrum topical ectoparasiticide that treats and protects dogs against fleas, ticks and flies using a patented applicator. It contains a unique formulation of three active ingredients – dinotefuran, pyriproxyfen and permethrin.
Vectra Felis 423mg/42.3mg contains dinotefuran and pyriproxyfen as its active ingredients, and is used for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations in cats. The spot-on ensures more than 95% of fleas are killed within two hours and the effects last for a full month.
For full product details, contact your Ceva account manager or email.