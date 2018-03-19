The increase to five days, however, has allowed owners travelling with their pets far greater flexibility in choosing where and when to have the treatment administered. The regime has also kept the UK, Ireland and Malta free of infection so far, and the five-day window represents a relatively small risk compared with the large land borders Norway and Finland have with endemic countries. This means it is unlikely the treatment window will be reduced, so rather than lobbying for this, efforts should focus on keeping the current requirement and encouraging owners to treat all travelled dogs with praziquantel within 30 days after entry into the UK.