22 Jul 2024
Welfare sector leaders fear images of harm are becoming “normalised”, with more than two in five 16 and 17-year-olds saying they have seen online cruelty.
Image © Stock Rocket / Adobe Stock
Young people are at risk of becoming “desensitised” to the abuse of animals because of the material that is being shared online, charity leaders have warned today (22 July).
The intervention follows the release of the latest Animal Kindness Index, which found that 22% of people in the UK had witnessed acts of animal cruelty online.
But the survey – compiled by the RSPCA, Scottish SPCA and the Ulster Society for the Prevention Cruelty to Animals – found that proportion jumped to 32% among 18 to 24-year-olds and 43% among those aged 16 and 17.
Officials fear the figures indicate animal suffering could become normalised and have demanded action from both regulators and social media platforms.
RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Our lives have been transformed by the internet – but it poses some inherent risks, too.
“We’re deeply concerned by the terrifyingly high numbers of young people now being exposed to images and videos of animal abuse.
“Social media companies must do more to protect young people from being exposed to this content – or we risk further fuelling an animal welfare crisis.”
Although a consultation is expected to take place soon, Mr Sherwood called for media regulator Ofcom to provide clear guidance to social media platforms, which he believes need to make it easier for users to report harmful material.
Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell added: “Sadly, for the generations who have grown up online, it’s too easy to come across disturbing animal cruelty content on social media platforms and it’s more common for younger generations to see this.
“We need to teach young people as they grow up about responsible behaviour with animals and we are calling for animal welfare education to be a mandatory part of the school curriculum for every child.
“It’s also incredibly important that people speak out and report any worries you have about an animal being mistreated – online or offline – so that we can step in before it’s too late.”
The index also found that within Scotland specifically, 31% of surveyed children said the sharing of animal cruelty online was becoming more common.
A total of 72 children took part in the Scottish SPCA’s Animal Guardians programme for young people showing signs of concerning behaviour towards animals last year – up by a third on the previous year.