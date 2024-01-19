19 Jan 2024
A new PDSA clinic that will provide treatment to some RSPCA clients is expected to open in the spring.
Image © Saklakova / Adobe Stock
A partnership between two charities that helps to provide veterinary care for struggling pet owners is being extended to a new site in north London.
The initiative, through which former RSPCA clients can now seek treatment in PDSA facilities, was initially launched in the Birmingham, Manchester and Merthyr Tydfil areas last year.
Now, the two organisations have announced plans for a new PDSA clinic in Edmonton, which will see some clients who are currently served by the RSPCA’s Finsbury Park animal hospital.
Officials say the new facility, which is being developed at a former RSPCA site, will allow the society to devote more resources to rescuing animals from abuse and neglect.
RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen said: “The exciting partnership protects and expands affordable vet care to thousands more pet owners in need at a critical time during this cost of living crisis.
“Working together allows both the RSPCA and PDSA to focus on our areas of expertise and charitable aims and objectives.”
Richard Hooker, PDSA’s director of veterinary services, said they were “incredibly excited” by the new clinic, which is expected to open in the spring.
He added: “At a time when family budgets are being squeezed more than ever, improving our vital services in this area will help to keep people together with their much-loved pets.”
The Edmonton site is set to become the 49th PDSA hospital or clinic operating across the UK and officials say current RSPCA clients are being advised of the changes.
The charities also argue the partnership has enabled them to deal with more of their own cases internally and limiting the burden on private practices as a result.
Dr Allen said: “We know the private veterinary sector is under huge strain and we are always incredibly grateful for their continued support.
“This partnership allows us to reduce that by seeing more animals we rescue in-house with the ambition that PDSA will become a key provider of help to RSPCA animals in future.”