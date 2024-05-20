20 May 2024
With time running out to neuter older dogs, charity leaders have urged owners who need help to seek it now before funding runs out.
Image: Blue Cross
Charity leaders have urged XL bully owners who have yet to have their dogs neutered to come forward now if they need help to cover the cost.
Officials say a support programme launched by the RSPCA, Blue Cross and Battersea earlier this year is on course to support 1,000 individual owners.
But with the deadline for neutering older dogs due to expire at the end of next month, officials are urging owners who need assistance to come forward now.
Cassie Newman, the RSPCA’s assistant director of animal services, said: “The ban on XL bullies left a lot of dog owners worried about the future of their beloved pet.
“We know that there are many much-loved XL bullies out there, but whose owners couldn’t afford to pay for the neutering requirement, and we are really pleased that this scheme has been popular.
“We hope the scheme will help avoid some situations where owners might otherwise choose euthanasia because of cost concerns.”
Although the deadline for neutering younger XL bullies has been extended into next year in England and Wales, all exempted dogs aged one year or older must undergo the procedure by 30 June at the latest.
The support project has been administered through the Blue Cross Veterinary Care Fund, which now has around 450 practices, which are required to submit applications on behalf of individual owners registered to it.
The charity’s chief vet, Paul Manketelow, is “excited” at how it had delivered rapid support to owners in need and what it could mean for future work.
He said: “By partnering with the RSPCA and Battersea, we have made an incredible impact by helping XL bully owners across the country.
“We believe this scheme demonstrates how we can respond to urgent situations and work together in keeping pets and people together.”
Battersea operations director Lucy Hastings added: “Since the breed ban on XL bullies came into force, our priority has been to support the people and pets affected in any way we can, and we are incredibly glad that we have been able to offer even the slightest peace of mind to loving owners of exempt XL bullies through this scheme.
“As 30 June approaches, there is no time to delay in getting your dog neutered. We strongly encourage any XL bully owners who have been putting off getting their dog neutered because they’re unsure how they will afford it to ask their vet if they can apply for support through the neuter scheme.”
More information about the programme is available online.