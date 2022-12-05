5 Dec 2022
A charity founded by Noel Fitzpatrick has launched a campaign in partnership with Blue Cross and the Natural Pet Centre to help bring festive cheer to struggling pet-owning families this Christmas.
For every £5 raised by Humanimal Trust’s “Stronger Together at Christmas” appeal, the Natural Pet Centre will donate a companion animal treat pack with species-specific food products and fun accessories for distribution to any who need them via Blue Cross animal food banks across the UK.
All donations to the appeal will help the trust drive its one medicine efforts.
Joe Bailey, chief executive of Humanimal Trust, said: “Times are particularly tough for us all at the moment – regardless of the species – so we wanted to do something different this year with our Christmas appeal to recognise people’s generosity and help those companion animals in greatest need.
“Working with Blue Cross and the Natural Pet Centre really echoes what we and one medicine are all about: bringing people together and driving collaboration for the mutual benefit of humans and animals.
“We are so grateful to them both for supporting our Stronger Together at Christmas appeal and for helping us bring a little joy and happiness to some of our animal friends over the festive season.”
Jayne Mernock, co-director of the Natural Pet Centre, said: “We have long been advocates for one medicine and are huge supporters of Humanimal Trust, so we’re really excited to be part of this campaign.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Natures Menu, Carnilove and Trixie in particular, who are also donating supplies to go into the treat packs to help those who might be struggling to give a special treat to their animals this Christmas.”