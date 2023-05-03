3 May 2023
Three organisations are joining forces in a move they hope will eventually eliminate the risk of human deaths caused by bites from infected dogs.
Image © Reddogs / Adobe Stock
Three animal charities have unveiled plans to join forces in what they see as a major step forward in the fight against rabies.
More than two million dogs worldwide have been vaccinated through the work of Mission Rabies since its launch a decade ago.
But the organisation has now announced it is merging into Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), which itself is becoming a subsidiary organisation of Dogs Trust.
Officials say the move will enable them to introduce a range of initiatives they hope will raise international welfare standards and eliminate the risk of human deaths caused by transmission of rabies through dog bites.
Currently, they estimate rabies kills a child every nine minutes worldwide, equating to around 60,000 human deaths a year.
Dogs Trust boss Owen Sharp said: “Working together will enable us to make a truly transformational difference to dog welfare and to save thousands of human lives as well.
“In addition, it will significantly increase Dogs Trust’s international impact and establish it as the world’s truly global dog charity, with an international footprint spanning five continents.”
Luke Gamble – WVS and MR founder, and chief executive – added: ‘It’s tremendously exciting to have this opportunity to really power on the international work of Dogs Trust.
“WVS and MR have always had a brilliant partnership with Dogs Trust and to now become officially adopted as part of the family is fantastic.
“We look forward to making a massive global impact, in terms of both rabies elimination and championing animal welfare in places that desperately need it.”