3 May 2023
New rules barring the use of electronic collars on cats and dogs in England will be implemented from February next year, the Government has announced.
Image © Parilov / Adobe Stock
Campaigners have called for a ban on sales of electronic collars after moves to outlaw their use in England early next year were announced.
The new regulations, which will apply to both cats and dogs from 1 February 2024, have been broadly welcomed as a major step forward by welfare charities and veterinary sector groups.
But both Cats Protection and Dogs Trust say the Government should go further, and ban sales of all types of collars and aversive training devices.
Madison Rogers, Cats Protection head of advocacy and government relations, said: “Just as with collars, these devices cause needless pain, fear, and suffering to cats and other animals.”
Rachel Casey, Dogs Trust’s director of canine behaviour and research, added: “There is no place or need for these cruel devices in modern dog training.”
The Animal Welfare (Electronic Collars) Regulations, which have now been laid before both houses of Parliament, will make it an offence punishable by fines to attach or cause the attachment of an electronic collar to a cat or dog.
It will also be an offence for a cat or dog to wear such a collar, or to possess a device to control the collar remotely.
Plans to ban electronic collars in England were first announced by Defra in 2018, but were delayed by an unsuccessful legal challenge.
Concerns were also raised last year by the National Sheep Association over the potential for worrying of, and attacks on, livestock, though the organisation’s website says it does support tighter regulation to prevent misuse.
But The Kennel Club boss Mark Beazley said: “The legislation banning electric shock collars in England is a historic moment for animal welfare, and will put an end to the misery and suffering of countless dogs who are still subject to these cruel, and unnecessary devices.
“This is the culmination of more than a decade of campaigning for us and we applaud Defra for helping to safeguard the welfare of our nation’s much-loved dogs.
“More action is urgently needed in Scotland, where regulations are needed to replace the ineffective guidance currently in place, and we will not rest until we see the complete ban on these devices that cause suffering and harm.”
BVNA president Charlotte Pace also welcomed the move. She said: “We uphold high standards of animal welfare throughout the veterinary profession, and are strongly opposed to the use of punishment-based, aversive training approaches and techniques.
“Training should never result in a pain or fear response in an animal, yet these are common consequences of the use of e-collars.
“Veterinary nurses have an essential role in maintaining high welfare standards, particularly via education of clients, the general public and fellow veterinary professionals.
“For this reason, we are pleased to work closely with the Animal Behaviour and Training Council (ABTC) to deliver a Learning Pathway in Behaviour, which seeks to educate veterinary nurses on pet behaviour, and advocate for the use of reward-based approaches to training.
“We believe that this is a standard that should be met throughout the profession and discussed in depth with peers and clientele alike.”
A ban has been in place in Wales since 2010, although the new regulations say they will be applied in both England and Wales.