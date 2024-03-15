15 Mar 2024
The Government pledged to do “all we can” to enable tougher import measures to be introduced after a House of Commons debate today.
Environment secretary Steve Barclay © UK Parliament (CC BY 3.0 Deed)
Two leading welfare organisations have welcomed a Government commitment to support proposed legislation against pet smuggling.
The Private Members’ Bill, sponsored by the Conservative MP Selaine Saxby, was widely supported by contributors to a second reading debate in the House of Commons today (15 March).
The bill would allow for the minimum age at which a puppy or kitten can be imported into the UK to be raised from the current 15 weeks to 6 months.
It would also enable tighter restrictions to prevent the importation of animals that have either been declawed, or had their ears cropped or tails docked.
In a statement released after the debate, environment secretary Steve Barclay said the Government would do “all we can to support its [the bill’s] swift passage through Parliament”.
Defra also claimed the progress of this bill meant all of the measures that were included in the former Kept Animals Bill, which was controversially dropped last year, are now being delivered.
RSPCA public affairs manager Harriet Main said she was “delighted” the bill is now progressing.
She said: “We know many animal lovers share our concern at the numbers of mutilated dogs and cats, and young and pregnant pets, being imported into the country.
“This law will take steps towards protecting animals from the suffering they endure as part of this trade, which increasingly involves gangs who are associated with serious organised crime.”
Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden said her organisation hoped the legislation would now be passed “quickly” with ministerial backing.
She added: “Dogs Trust has been campaigning for tougher laws around the illegal importation of dogs for [more than] 10 years, during which time we have cared for more than 3,000 puppies caught up in this abhorrent trade.
“This bill will offer protection to countless dogs and puppies to prevent them suffering at the hands of smugglers.”