21 Sept 2020
Blue Cross is appealing directly to horse owners about the risks of the condition and has provided tips to them to help prevent it.
One of Piglet's laminitic feet.
A charity has launched a campaign to raise awareness of laminitis among horse owners.
Laminitis manifests as inflammation and swelling of the tissues in the hoof, and causes severe pain and potentially irreversible damage.
Any horse or pony is susceptible to the pasture-associated form of the disease, but overweight animals are at higher risk and seasons where the grass grows are most dangerous.
Clare Bevins, horse welfare supervisor for Blue Cross, said: “The combination of sun and rain that we have been experiencing in most of the UK recently, coupled with many horses still out on summer pasture, significantly raises the risk factor for laminitis.
“Add to the mix the fact some owners may still be struggling with their horses’ weight, given limitations on riding during the pandemic, and potentially we have the perfect storm for laminitis.”
Blue Cross is promoting the case of Piglet, a six-year-old, 11.2hh obese skewbald mare, which suffered a severe bout of the condition in autumn 2018.
She required two months’ box rest and specialist veterinary and farriery treatment at Blue Cross’ centre in Burford, Oxfordshire, plus a strict weight loss programme to beat the condition.