1 Oct 2024
Bosses say they have taken in more dogs in one month than ever, while the RSPCA has warned of a “bottleneck” in its rehoming operations.
Image © schankz / Adobe Stock
A welfare charity leader will feel the heat in a new fund-raising drive as two prominent organisations launched fresh pleas for help to meet soaring service demands.
Hope Rescue chief executive Vanessa Waddon is encouraging others to join her in the organisation’s first fund-raising firewalk to mark World Animal Day this Friday (4 October).
Meanwhile, the RSPCA has launched its annual Adoptober campaign today (1 October), with a warning that its national animal centres are taking in far more animals now than last year.
According to its latest figures, Hope Rescue took a record 157 dogs into its care in August alone, while its monthly vet bill climbed to £43,000 during the same period.
Ms Weddon admitted the firewalk “really will take me out of my comfort zone, but needs must”.
She continued: “I am proud that Hope Rescue provides a place of safety for every single unclaimed stray dog from seven local authorities, and we are determined to continue that commitment.
“Without Hope Rescue, these dogs would have no future, there is no-one else looking out for them and they rely on us. But we need support now more than ever.”
An online donation page has been set up via JustGiving, while supporters can also register to take part themselves online.
Elsewhere, the RSPCA said the number of dogs entering the care of its 14 national animal centres rose by 21% in the first six months of this year compared to 2023, with cats up 16% and equids by 32%.
The group also revealed that its total intake of 40,118 animals during the whole of 2023 was 42% higher than the number that were rehomed.
Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA rehoming unit, said: “Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full to bursting, creating a bottleneck where we’re having to care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries.”
More details of the campaign are available via the RSPCA’s Find a Pet web page.