17 Aug 2021
In a video posted to Facebook, former Royal Marine Pen Farthing says “Taliban have moved in next door to our shelter” and is refusing to leave until all staff have left the country.
Pen Farthing.
An animal charity founder who is staying behind in Afghanistan to ensure his staff can escape the country safely has taken to social media.
Pen Farthing, founder of Nowzad, has put out a call on social media to encourage members of the public to reach out to politicians in a call to extradite a number of Afghan nationals from the charity’s Kabul headquarters.
As previously reported, Nowzad and Mayhew – which both run services in Afghanistan – want their vet staff rescued from the country, which was fully taken over by the Taliban at the weekend.
In the video posted to Facebook, the former marine pleads with the public to contact several senior politicians from Dominic Rabb to Zac Goldsmith.
In the video, published this morning (Tuesday), Mr Farthing said: “The Taliban have moved in next door to our shelter and clinic here in Kabul. They haven’t come to see us yet, but they are living next door.
“For us here at Nowzad we are coming to the endgame. I cannot leave until my staff have left Afghanistan. They are not safe here.”