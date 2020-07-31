31 Jul 2020
The National Animal Welfare Trust is lobbying for funding for rescue and rehoming charities, spearheading its campaign with two kittens, Wilfred and Boris.
A charity is lobbying the Government for emergency funding for rescue and rehoming charities hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) is one of 1,200 rehoming and rescue organisations in the UK that says it has missed out on funding to cover a shortfall in income when centres and shops were forced to close during the lockdown.
To highlight its plight, the charity has enlisted two kittens – named Wilfred and Boris by the public – in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other members of the Cabinet asking for funds to be allocated to the Coronavirus Emergency Appeal managed by the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes.
The fund is available to all 1,200 pet rescue and rehoming organisations in the country.
NAWT chief executive Clare Williams said: “We’ve been hoping the government would support us like it has with zoos and aquariums, but so far nothing has been announced. Like other charities, we rely on raising money from visitors, year-round events and our charity shops, all of which have had to stop during lockdown, meaning a massive drop in income.”
The NAWT is asking animal lovers to join in its #RescueAnimalRescue campaign by writing a letter to their MP urging them to raise the matter with the Chancellor.
People can also get involved by visiting the campaign page online.