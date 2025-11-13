13 Nov 2025
The idea is among the proposals in a pre-election manifesto from the Scottish SPCA.
Politicians in Scotland have been warned not to treat animals as an “afterthought” when they make their pitch to voters ahead of Parliamentary elections there next May.
The message was delivered by the Scottish SPCA as it published its manifesto for the Holyrood contest today, 13 November.
The group’s chief executive, Mark Bishop, argued that findings from its Animal Kindness index suggesting welfare is now the third most important issue for Scottish voters gave the Parliament “a clear mandate to act”.
He wrote: “Our mission is clear: to make Scotland the best place in the world for an animal to call home. A place where every animal not only survives but thrives.
“This vision demands stronger laws, effective enforcement and political will. It calls for a nation proud to work together.
“Our manifesto calls for urgent, evidence-based reforms in the next Parliament to ensure animals are protected, respected and no longer treated as an afterthought. When animals count, Scotland leads.”
The document sets out four primary demands, including the creation of a National Animal Offenders Register, which it argues will help monitor those who commit animal offences and track links to other forms of crime.
It also calls for welfare issues to be included in the Scottish curriculum, a review of existing welfare legislation and the development of a new Permitted List for pets.
The charity says it is willing to meet current MSPs, candidates and other political stakeholders to discuss its aims and has urged the public to lobby those seeking office too.
Nicola Strachan, the charity’s head of advocacy and strategic partnership, said: “Achieving our mission will take all of us. A kinder Scotland, one where every animal is protected and valued, can only be built together.”