5 Dec 2024
Fred is one of the many animals helped by an NFRSA grant.
The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) has announced that it has given more than £100,000 in grants to support retired service animals across the UK.
The NFRSA was created in 2022 and now has 350 members representing retired service dogs and horses from a variety of sectors, including the police, fire and rescue, prison service, Border Force, the National Crime Agency and the NHS.
Charity patron Sarah, Duchess of York, said: “I am immensely proud to be patron of the NFRSA. These animals are true superheroes who look after and guard us all on a daily basis so it is only right and proper that we look after them in their retirement.
“The NFRSA and its founder, Lady Bathurst, work tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for this hugely important charity. Well done to all involved.”
Through its grant programme, the NFRSA provides financial assistance to owners, helping with medical costs ranging from monthly medications to major operations costing thousands of pounds.
Every grant awarded reflects the charity’s commitment to ensuring retired service animals receive the care they need and deserve.