8 Apr
The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals stepped in with the largest donation in its history for nine-year-old Liza.
A charity has helped save the life of a heroic retired police dog after making its largest ever donation of £15,000 to fund emergency treatment.
Liza, a former Ministry of Defence police dog, was rushed to a specialist vet clinic for emergency surgery for a serious internal blockage that would have been fatal without immediate intervention.
Faced with the cost of Liza’s care, her owners appealed for help from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), which supports retired dogs and horses from police forces, fire and rescue services, prisons, Border Force and the National Crime Agency.
Lady Bathurst, chairperson and founder of the NFRSA, launched a GoFundMe appeal, which helped towards the total donation.
She said: “The NFRSA is incredibly proud to be able to support Liza, who has dedicated her life to saving the lives of others. The response from everyone who has contributed towards Liza’s appeal so far shows how much admiration and respect we have for these extraordinary animals.
“Liza still has a long road of recovery ahead of her, but we will be with them all every step of the way. It’s the least we can do when they have done so much for us.
“As a charity, we are eternally grateful to the ongoing generosity of our wonderful supporters who allow us to continue to ‘protect our protectors.”