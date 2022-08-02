2 Aug 2022
Vets in the north-east have received some practical insights into how to tackle some of the biggest marine animal emergencies.
IVC Evidensia staff were tasked with refloating a model of a two-tonne whale.
More than 20 veterinary professionals in the north-east have been given some practical lessons in working on marine emergency cases.
Staff from IVC Evidensia practices in Sunderland took part in a marine medic training session, provided by the charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
The charity’s volunteers respond to calls from the public about injured seals or stranded porpoises, dolphins and whales around the UK, with the aim of refloating them.
A total of 26 IVC staff participated in the training, which included a two-hour challenge of refloating a two-tonne model of a pilot whale in the North Sea.
Group veterinary welfare advisor David Martin said participants can apply the skills acquired through the training in their everyday roles.
He added: “Our team members are now much more equipped to safely handle and move large marine animals that could have the potential to do serious harm if manoeuvred incorrectly. Due to the success of the course, there are already plans in place for repeating it again in 2023.”