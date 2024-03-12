12 Mar
Almost 27,000 dogs were vaccinated during a week-long project in Mumbai as officials hope to keep up the momentum towards eradicating the disease completely.
Leaders of the fight to eradicate rabies in India say they must keep up the momentum following the success of their latest project in Mumbai.
Officials say almost 27,000 dogs were vaccinated against the disease during the week-long initiative, supported by dozens of Mission Rabies volunteers.
Working in conjunction with the project, local government leaders want to vaccinate close to 100,000 dogs this year alone and officials hope the latest work will be a step towards a much wider national goal.
Aswin Susheelan, Mission Rabies’ Mumbai project lead, said: “The completion of this mass vaccination drive is a significant milestone in advancing rabies control measures in Mumbai.
“It is now crucial that we keep this momentum going as we work towards the goal of eliminating human rabies deaths across India by 2030.”
The drive to tackle rabies has gained momentum from the success of eradication efforts in Goa, which became the first Indian state to be declared a rabies-controlled area three years ago.
Mission Rabies, which was launched by the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) charity in 2013, worked with the Goa authorities for many years and entered a partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last year.
WVS chief executive Luke Gamble said they were “honoured” to support the corporation in its aims.
He said: “Vaccinating 26,951 dogs in just a week is an incredible achievement by a dedicated and passionate Indian-led team.
“This project is a pivotal step for rabies control in India and we are hugely grateful to the many partners, volunteers and supporters who have made this possible as we work to create a rabies-free world.”
Among the volunteers supporting the project was Rochdale-based vet Maria King, who has also pledged to complete a 15,000ft skydive later this month to raise funds.
She said: “Vaccination goals were met and exceeded, as were my expectations of this journey. If there is such a thing as a calling in life, then I have found mine. It was an honour to help serve on the front line and make a difference.”