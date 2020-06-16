16 Jun 2020
Cats Protection marks Loneliness Awareness Week 2020 by promoting how owning a feline pet can help with feeling lonely.
Image © Evrymmnt / Adobe Stock
Charity Cats Protection has said cats have become a source of comfort and entertainment for owners suffering from lockdown loneliness since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loneliness Awareness Week is running from 15 to 19 June and, as part of its efforts to raise awareness, the charity highlighted the benefits of owning a feline friend to combat feeling lonely.
According to Office for National Statistics data, 5% of the population reported being lonely in the early stages of lockdown, with 30% saying well-being had been affected.
Jacqui Cuff, Cats Protection’s head of advocacy and government relations, said: “Even during normal times, people of all ages can be affected by loneliness. But that has been brought into sharp focus during the lockdown, with millions of people suddenly spending much more time at home.
“It’s made people realise that loneliness can affect those from all walks of life.”
Ms Cuff added: “Cats can be fantastic pets to help combat feelings of loneliness. During the lockdown we’ve heard countless stories about how worrying times have been eased by the companionship of having a cat at home.
“Cats can help prevent feelings of loneliness in all sorts of ways, whether it’s providing entertainment with their playful antics or being there for a soothing cuddle.
“Often, people tell us that it’s a great source of comfort to simply have another living being in the home to care for and talk to.”
Cats Protection is part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cats, which has published a report with suggestions on how cats can help tackle issues of loneliness.