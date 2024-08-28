28 Aug 2024
The Scottish SPCA said it was “very disappointed” after a man who admitted failing to provide veterinary care for six dogs was given a fine by a court.
Image: BillionPhotos.com / Adobe Stock
A welfare group has urged prospective puppy purchasers to research their breeder before buying to help reduce the trade in sick or trafficked animals.
The plea came as the Scottish SPCA criticised the sentence handed down to a man who admitted offences relating to several dogs, all of which later died.
Charles Anthony McDonagh, 32, from Belfast, was fined £3,000 and banned from keeping animals for three years during a hearing at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court on 21 August.
He had previously admitted failing to provide veterinary treatment for six dogs following a search of his former home in Inverurie in 2021.
In a statement released following the hearing, the SSPCA said it was “very disappointed” by the punishment imposed and claimed McDonagh had “no care” for the animals affected.
But the group warned that pet owners and the wider public also have a key role in tackling the problem.
It said: “Trafficked pups often look fine when they are purchased, but problems will begin to show at a later stage.
“Our message to the general public is do not buy online or from someone where it is impossible to verify where the dog is actually coming from.
“The only way this will disappear, and people stop profiteering at the expense of these dogs, is if the public demand it stops.
“Anyone considering buying a puppy should research the potential breeder carefully, as unauthorised breeding can have a significant impact on the welfare of dogs.
“If you have purchased a puppy that shows any signs of illness or distress take them to a vet immediately.”
Anyone who has information about puppy farming activity in Scotland or who is concerned about a dog they have purchased is also asked to phone the SSPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999999.