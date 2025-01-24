24 Jan
A cat whose owner failed to obtain timely veterinary care is likely to have been suffering for several months before he was finally euthanised, a court has heard.
Stormy’s case has been highlighted in a fresh plea by the RSPCA for struggling owners to seek charities’ help if they need to.
His owner, 29-year-old Jessica Smith, of Sunny Bank, Croydon, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and banned from keeping animals for 15 years during a court hearing earlier this month.
She had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to Stormy between January and April of last year and was further ordered to pay £300 in costs.
Croydon and Wimbledon magistrates heard that, while Smith had taken Stormy to a PDSA hospital on 10 April, his health had been a concern for two or three weeks prior to that.
He was said to be “extremely underweight”, barely able to hold his head up, had bones that could easily be felt and open lesions on his paws.
A vet who examined him concluded Stormy was likely to have been suffering for at least three months before he was taken to the hospital.
The clinician said Smith had “failed to take reasonable steps to seek veterinary care for her cat and protect him from pain, suffering and disease”.
Smith was said to be remorseful and unable to care financially for both Stormy and her three children at the time Stormy’s plight became apparent. She was also pregnant with a fourth child at the time.
But, following the proceedings, RSPCA inspector Harriet Daliday, who attended the hospital, said: “We’d urge pet owners to act swiftly and get prompt veterinary advice if their pet is showing any signs of ill health.
“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”