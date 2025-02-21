21 Feb 2025
Clinicians are being urged to share their skills with homeless and vulnerable pet owners who can access care through an outreach scheme in Bath.
Tanyia May with her Chihuahua cross, Luna, being checked over by Nicola Chouler, volunteer vet surgeon for the Together Project.
Veterinary professionals are being encouraged to share their expertise with an outreach programme that provides care for pets whose owners are either homeless or in vulnerable housing situations.
The Together Project, which is led by the Bath Cats and Dogs Home, has worked with homeless charities to run regular clinics in the city for the past seven years.
But officials say they are now seeing a growing number of complex medical and behavioural issues and more clinicians are needed to help deliver the programme.
Vet Nicola Chouler, who helped launch the scheme, said: “With the rising cost of living there is a small population of people who can’t access much-needed veterinary services and obviously their animals are still becoming unwell or need preventive care.
“The majority of cases we treat are straightforward, but the team has recently seen an increase in cats and dogs coming in with complex medical problems.
“What we are doing is making sure these animals are as well as possible and providing their owners with the peace of mind that their pets are happy and safe.”
Clinics, where owners can have their pets seen by vets free of charge, are held twice a month.
Clients are able to access advice, vaccinations, microchipping, nail clipping and routine health care. The charity also has its own veterinary suite, where neutering procedures, dental checks and urgent operations can be undertaken if required.
Volunteer vets and nurses are being asked to commit around two hours of their time every two months to the programme.
Emma Harrison, Bath Cats and Dogs Home’s education and outreach manager, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for vets and vet nurses interested in taking their clinical knowledge out into the community where they will be supporting and empowering people who love their pets but may not feel able to ask for help.”
More information is available via the charity’s website or via email to [email protected]