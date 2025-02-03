3 Feb
Clinicians and other veterinary staff are being encouraged to join a new group offering training and support on key infection threats.
Veterinary professionals are being encouraged to join a new organisation that charity officials hope will help to reduce infection risks in animal care.
The Infection Prevention Society (IPS) has launched a new Veterinary Special Interest Group (VetSIG), which plans to offer training and support materials on key issues including antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
VetSIG lead co-ordinator Gemma Cooper said: “Veterinary professionals, including vets, nurses, technicians, and support staff, play a vital role in infection prevention.
“This SIG offers a unique space to collaborate, share expertise, and tackle pressing challenges like AMR.
“Together, we can improve safety for animals, staff, and the wider community. It’s an exciting opportunity to make a real impact in companion animal care.”
The London-based organisation already has around 2,000 members and officials hope that encouraging vets, nurses, technicians and other veterinary staff to join them will strengthen their approach to the one health concept.
The society’s president, Jude Robinson, said: “Bringing veterinary professionals into the IPS community broadens our expertise and strengthens infection prevention efforts across all areas of health.
“Collaboration is key to addressing challenges that affect both human and animal health.
“The Vet SIG is an exciting step forward as we embrace new professions and build on the one health approach.”
More information is available via the IPS website.