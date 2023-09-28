28 Sept 2023
Although moves to define and outlaw the breed won’t apply in Northern Ireland, the USPCA says the plan has raised fears among owners there.
An animal charity has published new guidance for the owners of American XL bully dogs in Northern Ireland, following the announcement of UK Government plans for a ban.
Ministers have pledged to define the breed and add it to the existing banned list under the Dangerous Dogs Act in response to several high-profile, and sometimes fatal, attacks.
Although the ban will not apply to Northern Ireland, the USPCA has joined other veterinary and welfare groups in criticising what it sees as a “kneejerk” response to the problem.
The organisation has now published answers to a list of its most frequently asked questions about the issue on its website.
Chief executive Nora Smith said: “We understand the recently announced plans for the American bully XL from the UK prime minister is worrying for owners – especially as there are still many details unknown.”
Meanwhile, more than 578,000 people have now signed an online parliamentary petition against a ban, far exceeding the 100,000-threshold required to trigger a formal debate.
It argues that the measure is likely to have implications for a range of cross-breeds and “bad owners” should be held accountable for attack incidents.
No formal response has yet been given, although prime minister Rishi Sunak said the ban would be in place by the end of this year in his initial announcement on 15 September.
Meanwhile, the environment secretary Thérèse Coffey indicated a review of law enforcement guidance on dangerous dogs would take place following an increase in the number of exempted dogs in recent years, which she claimed was not intended by the original legislation.