11 Feb 2025
New figures have revealed a 34% jump in cases reported to the RSPCA in January alone.
Peanut is now recovering in RSPCA care after every bone in her body was visible when she was found dumped in Bedfordshire on New Year’s Day.
Vets have been praised for their work to help abandoned animals after a leading charity reported a 34% jump in cases during the first month of 2025.
New RSPCA figures have revealed 1,972 incidents were reported to the organisation in January, up from 1,471 in the same period in 2024.
The organisation also saw a 17% rise in abandonments to 1,802 in December, compared to 1,540 for the same month the previous year.
The latest reported incidents include a royal python that was found in a storage box outside a house in Essex.
While an investigation into that incident is ongoing, RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen said the support of veterinary practice teams meant they had been able to help many animals who were lucky to have survived their ordeals.
She said: “Some incidents include an injured stabbed dog left tied up, an emaciated dog so thin he was hours away from death, kittens dumped in bins, tarantulas abandoned in a box, rabbits left in freezing temperatures and a neglected pony left to fend for itself.
“It has been a challenging time this winter and we are so grateful to the veterinary sector who – as well as helping in the emergency treatment of animals – also report any suspicions of cruelty and neglect to the RSPCA to investigate further.”
She added: “We also appreciate the front-line role vets play when members of the public take in small, sick, injured or abandoned animals – with no known owner – for treatment and care.
“This means they get immediate help, which means they suffer less and the chance of a recovery is much higher.
“Thanks to this incredible partnership we are able to help save many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes. Together we can create a better world for every kind.”