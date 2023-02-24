24 Feb 2023
Blue Cross has renewed its appeal for support exactly a year after the war began.
Tor and Mars, owned by a couple who fled the wartorn city of Mariupol in Ukraine, are among the pets Blue Cross has helped.
A leading animal charity has renewed its plea for help to support pet owners affected by the war in Ukraine, one year on from the Russian invasion.
More than £350,000 has been raised for the Blue Cross Ukraine Pet Welfare Fund since the conflict began on 24 February 2022.
But, although several animals have found sanctuary in the UK following quarantine periods in centres run by the charity, officials said extensive help is still needed on the ground.
Anna Wade, Blue Cross public affairs manager, said: “The war is having such a devastating effect across Ukraine and, of course, our thoughts are with all those suffering and struggling at this terrible time.
“As a pet charity, we immediately stepped in to help wherever we could, both in providing quarantine for those who managed to flee with their pets, and for those who have stayed with their pets and rely on support from charities.
“We are also helping the charity partners to care for hundreds of pets without owners fending for themselves in sub-zero temperatures.”
Blue Cross said donations to its fund have already provided thousands of dog jackets and blankets, more than 500 tonnes of pet food and more than 450 dog houses.
Among the animals the charity has helped into a new life include Tor and Mars, the pet cats of Dmitro Kubov and his wife Iryna, who fled the besieged city of Mariupol.
Mr Kubov said: “We were constantly sent reports on their condition, mood, photos and videos. We saw that they have a lot of toys, beds and very good care.
“We are very grateful to Blue Cross for such a good attitude towards our animals. When we came for them, they recognised us. They are a part of our life and we can’t imagine our life without them.”
Ms Wade said: “It is such a happy ever after for those pets reunited with their loving owners in the UK, but there is still so much work to do overseas.
“The compassion and dedication of the charity partners on the ground, heading into Ukraine to rescue pets and care for them day to day, is overwhelming.
“We are so grateful to anyone who can donate to our fund, which really is helping so many vulnerable pets in need.”
More details of the appeal are available on the Blue Cross website.