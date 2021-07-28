28 Jul 2021
Organisation wants a strategic digital and communications trustee, and a lay trustee to aid in finance as part its future plans.
RCVS Knowledge is looking to appoint new trustees to help with the next stage of its growth.
The charity, currently governed by a board of 11 with Amanda Boag elected its chairman, is looking to expand the range of trustee skills and is seeking “driven individuals” for two new roles: digital and communications trustee and a lay trustee (finance).
The digital and communications trustee role will support the development and launch of an integrated strategic digital and communications plan to advance the organisation’s brand identity, and increase its visibility and accessibility. The lay trustee (finance) role will support the treasurer.
Trustees are expected to contribute actively to the board by giving strategic direction, helping shape overall policy, defining goals and setting targets, evaluating performance, and ensuring the charity’s effective and efficient administration and financial stability.
Chris Gush, executive director of RCVS Knowledge, said: “This is a great opportunity to join the RCVS Knowledge board of trustees, and help us develop and champion the advancement of veterinary care.
“We are looking for enthusiastic and committed individuals to contribute to the governance of the charity, focusing on finance, digital and communications. There is no need to have previous trustee experience as training and support will be provided.”
Applications are now open and close on Monday 9 August. More information on the roles and how to apply can be found on RCVS Knowledge’s website.