13 Oct 2025
Cats Protection has accused transport chiefs of "disregarding" their welfare concerns over footage shared on social media.
Image: fabien / Adobe Stock
Transport bosses have been accused of ignoring welfare concerns over a social media video showing cats being taken on the London Underground.
Cats Protection officials initially voiced their concerns about the post on the Transport for London (TfL) Instagram account last week, arguing it showcased “unsafe” and poor welfare practices.
But the charity has now alleged TfL is “disregarding” the issue by refusing to accede to its call for the video to be withdrawn.
Jeff Knott, the organisation’s director of advocacy and influence, said they would now seek talks with the London Assembly on the issue, adding: “This is not over.”
TfL has not responded to a Vet Times request for comment about the video, but has said animals are permitted to travel on its network under its conditions of carriage.
Although those conditions do not specifically reference cats, they say “any other dog or inoffensive animal” can be taken on Underground and other services in addition to assistance dogs, unless there is a good reason for staff to refuse.
They also state passengers must keep their animals “under control on a lead or in a suitable container” and not allow them on a seat.
But the charity argues that the video, which shows cats both on a lead and in carriers, could breach the spirit of those conditions.
Nicky Trevorrow, Cats Protection’s senior behaviour manager, described the video as “shocking”, adding: “Imagine if a panicked cat got free and ran along the tracks. It could shut down the tube line and bring London to a standstill. Irresponsibility comes with consequences.”