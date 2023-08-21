21 Aug 2023
Hope Rescue officials have urged buyers to avoid dogs bred for extreme features over the incident, which is part of an ongoing legal process.
A Welsh rescue charity has made a renewed plea for would-be pet owners not to buy dogs with extreme features after taking dozens of French bulldogs into its care.
Hope Rescue officials said 38 animals have been signed into its care from Cardiff Council, following a seizure operation that is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings.
The group said the dogs were bred for exaggerated features such as thick nose ropes, fluffy coats and colouring – seemingly without any health considerations.
Operations manager Sara Rosser said: “Many of the dogs were suffering from issues with their eyes and breathing, as a result of this type of extreme breeding.
“One dog had such a large nose rope that it was causing irritation to his eyes and restricting his breathing.
“He needed urgent surgery to remove the nose rope and open up his severely narrowed nostrils. Many of the young dogs also had cherry eye, which needs surgical repair.”
The case also involved a litter of young puppies, plus a heavily pregnant female who later gave birth within a foster home.
The charity, which is based near Pontypridd, said it is keen to work with local authorities in Wales to tackle unlawful or low welfare breeding behaviours and now expects to spend several thousand pounds preparing the dogs for future adoption.
Ms Rosser said: “It was a huge challenge finding space for this many dogs at the same time, and we are extremely grateful to our wonderful foster families for all their support.
“Once again, we would urge the puppy-buying public to think twice before buying dogs with extreme features, as this only fuels the demand for rogue breeders and a lifetime of suffering for these poor dogs.
“Rescues are inundated with French bulldogs at the moment, so if you can’t source your dog from a rescue centre then please think instead of purchasing a healthier breed from a reputable source.”