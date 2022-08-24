24 Aug 2022
A leading vet and author has teamed up with Cats Protection for a new initiative to help Ukrainian refugees, six months on from the Russian invasion.
Bruce Fogle has linked up with Cats Protection to produce the leaflets.
The charity has linked up with vet and author Bruce Fogle to produce three leaflets, which are available in both Ukrainian and English.
Although thousands of Ukrainian refugees are now settled with host families in the UK, the charity fears the upheaval may cause behavioural issues requiring veterinary intervention for their pets.
Dr Fogle said: “When I first met Ukrainian families who had travelled to the UK, I was impressed by what these good people were doing to keep their pets safe.
“They had travelled by bus and train, through five to nine different countries, with a cat carrier in one hand, and a suitcase with cat food and a litter tray in the other.
“I am just as impressed by the British families I’ve met who are giving sanctuary to their unexpected guests and their pets.”
Dr Fogle continued: “Cats Protection has been brilliant. Within a day of asking them for help, information in Ukrainian and English on caring for cats stressed by travel, quarantine, new people and new homes was promised, and work was underway.
“We felt providing a dual translation of the materials was the best way for us to help host families understand caring for new cat guests and to welcome refugee families by saying we understand what you’re going through, and we’re here to make you feel welcomed and safe.”
The three guides – “Caring for your indoor cat”, “Cat behaviour problems” and “Introducing cats to others” – can now be downloaded by visiting the Cats Protection website, and the charity said vets working with Ukrainian refugees will also be able to access them.
Alison Richards, Cats Protection’s head of clinical services, said: “Just like their owners, these cats have been through an unimaginable and horrifying experience.
“Their whole lives have been uprooted and they now find themselves thousands of miles from home in an unfamiliar setting. Cats are very sensitive animals and they can find it very hard to adjust to sudden changes.
“We hope the leaflets will be a valuable resource for those settling in the UK, and we offer an open door to anyone who needs additional guidance or advice.”