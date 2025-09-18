18 Sept 2025
The Scottish SPCA says it is “increasingly seeing” such operations as it called for major law changes following a court hearing in Edinburgh.
A welfare group has demanded a “complete overhaul” of veterinary sector legislation after two men were sentenced for their involvement in an unlicensed, shed-based, dog breeding operation.
The Scottish SPCA has warned it is “increasingly seeing” fertility clinics being run from people’s homes in a manner it fears poses serious risks to animal welfare.
Officials believe the case, which was heard at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 16 September, emphasises the urgent need for reform.
In a statement issued after the hearing, the charity said: “The Scottish SPCA is calling for fertility clinics to be formally regulated, with inspections carried out only by registered, experienced veterinary surgeons.
“We continue to advocate for a complete overhaul of the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966, which no longer provides adequate safeguards for animal welfare.
“We also urge anyone considering breeding their pets to consult their vet first, and to report any concerns about fertility clinics directly to our helpline – 03000 999999.”
The charity’s plea came after the court heard how SSPCA officers had found more than 30 dogs at a single house in Gorebridge, near Edinburgh, following a police tip-off.
Although three were said to be living as pets inside the house, 29 others were kept in what a charity inspector described as “unsanitary kennels”.
The court was also told that a shed at the property was used as a “makeshift canine fertility centre” where procedures including artificial insemination, drawing of blood and microchipping were being carried out despite the lack of both a breeder’s licence and veterinary registration.
Paul Robertson and Alexander Myers both admitted neglecting one of the dogs, which had to be euthanised because of her condition, the Daily Record reported.
Robertson was fined £270, while Myers was barred from owning dogs for three years, fined £90 and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community payback service.
However, the men denied further charges in relation to five other dogs that were also euthanised because of their condition and there were no convictions in those cases.
Although it insisted it respected the court’s decision, the SSPCA admitted it was “disappointed” by the sentences that were handed down.
But it maintained the case still represented “a step in the right direction” in highlighting the issues associated with unregulated fertility operations.
It added: “We are increasingly seeing people operating fertility clinics from their homes. These clinics are completely unregulated, pose serious risks to animal welfare.
“In some cases, animals are seriously injured after having blood drawn by unqualified individuals.”