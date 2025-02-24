24 Feb 2025
Hundreds of animals have received vital care under a pilot scheme in Glasgow, but officials fear the need for support is still growing.
Image: © SSPCA
Hundreds of animals have received vital treatment following the launch of a welfare charity’s new community veterinary care scheme, according to newly released data.
Scottish SPCA leaders say the Pet Aid Veterinary programme has also contributed to significant increases in adoption and fostering rates.
But they warned the need for that work is still growing after the number of owners’ calls about potentially giving up their pets jumped by nearly a quarter in 2024.
Chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “It’s never been more clear that across Scotland there’s a desperate need to tackle the root causes of animal welfare issues and get help into communities before issues start to spiral.”
The veterinary programme, which is currently being piloted in the Glasgow area, is a sister service to the existing Pet Aid programme, which provides pet food and supplies to food banks across Scotland.
The scheme involves community-based nurses carrying out health assessments in pet owners’ homes. Animals that are found to need more complex care can then be referred to the SSPCA’s Glasgow centre.
Officials say 489 animals were treated through the veterinary scheme during its first six months and estimate their wider work helped more than 16,000 owners keep their pets during 2024.
The charity also claimed the schemes, together with increased behavioural support and improved processes, had led to a 13% rise in adoptions last year and a 30% increase in fostering levels.
But the number of calls from owners considering relinquishing their pets also rose by 24% in 2024 to 4,779 – the equivalent of around 92 individual calls every week, largely due to financial or behavioural considerations.
Ms Campbell said: “Our inspectors and animal rescue officers do an incredible job on the front line, but too often they are seeing complex and sad situations where earlier help could have prevented an animal needing to come into our care.
“That’s why in 2025 we’re boosting our efforts to help people in communities across Scotland, changing the way we work and making sure our services are being directed to where they’re most needed so that we can help as many animals and people as possible to stay together.”
Meanwhile, the charity has estimated it now costs more than £25 million a year to deliver its services, following a 44% rise over the past three years.