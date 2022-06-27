27 Jun 2022
A five-week-old puppy was set to be euthanised before extensive surgery gave him a new lease of life.
A midlands animal charity has thanked vets and its supporters for their efforts to save a five-week-old puppy that was attacked by its own mother.
The dachshund, named Walter, was initially taken to local vets to be euthanised before the Wolverhampton-based group, Wings and Paws Rescue, stepped in.
Instead, he was sent to West Midlands Veterinary Referrals, where he was given a clean bill of health just six weeks after extensive surgery to rebuild his face.
Walter suffered a fractured jaw and also had his nose completely severed by the attack.
But Wings and Paws chief executive Clare Powles said the full extent of his injuries only became clear after scans at the West Midlands Veterinary Referrals site, near Burton upon Trent.
Ms Powles said: “His whole nose at the top was detached from his jaw. There was literally nothing holding it together.”
Vet Chris Lancelott added: “We needed to operate to repair the damage and stabilise his jaw, and while doing so we located several pieces of bone that were devoid of a blood supply and were therefore removed.
“Then the fracture was reduced and two converging K wires were used to pin the bone in place and hold the alignment.”
A feeding tube was also fitted to minimise movement during Walter’s recovery. Despite managing to move both the tube and one of the wires, he was eating normally when he was checked six weeks after the operation.
Ms Powles added: “We cannot praise Chris and all the staff at West Midlands Veterinary Referrals enough for their dedication and commitment to Walter. To say we are relieved is an understatement.
“We also owe a huge thank you to our social media followers old and new who have raised funds to contribute towards Walter’s treatment. Without your support we would not have been able to save little Walter.”