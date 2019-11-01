1 Nov
RCVS says “it was clear” vets and VNs could benefit from additional guidance and greater clarity around some of the terms and language in the schedule.
The RCVS has produced a six-point checklist poster for use in the practice setting to help vets remember the key things they need to consider when delegating work to VNs under Schedule 3.
Only if veterinary surgeons can answer all six questions in the affirmative, can they delegate to RVNs and SVNs accordingly.
An A3/A4 poster (pictured right) setting out the key principles of delegation has now been prepared and will be printed and posted to all UK veterinary practice premises this autumn.
The poster will also available to download from www.rcvs.org.uk/schedule3 – where further resources about delegation are available, including links to the relevant chapter of the supporting guidance to the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct and the Schedule 3 case studies.
In a statement, the RCVS said: “Following an RCVS survey of the veterinary professions to gauge how well both vets and vet nurses understood the provisions of Schedule 3, it was clear both groups, but especially vets, could benefit from some additional guidance and greater clarity around some of the terms and language in the schedule.”