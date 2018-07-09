Once presented to the clinician, a pH indicator strip should advise whether appropriate flushing has taken place (a pH of 7.4 is normal for the cornea). If the pH remains abnormal, continued flushing using designated eye flushes or buffered saline solution should be instituted5, taking care to include the full depth of the corneal fornices. Sterile saline may be used, but has been shown to be less effective at normalising the pH6. Owing to the intense pain, patients will frequently require sedation, or general anaesthesia, to allow adequate lavage of the ocular surface. Particular attention should be paid to removal of any material trapped in the fornices or behind the third eyelid, which may continue to leach alkali/acid.