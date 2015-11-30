Although all chemotherapeutics are myelosuppressive to some degree, the myelosuppressive effects of vincristine are generally mild. Haematology should be evaluated seven days after treatment. If neutrophils are less than 2×109/L at this point, delay treatment (if more is due). If neutrophils are less than 1×109/L, or if the patient is pyrexic, broad-spectrum antibiotics should also be used. If a treatment is delayed, consider further reducing vincristine dosage by 10 per cent to 20 per cent to avoid future delays.