6 Jan 2023
A Warrington practice with some famous canine clients is preparing to open its doors this weekend.
From left: Amy Sutton, Claire Hayes, Amy Hindle with Arthur, and Nicky Butterworth at the new Beech House Veterinary Centre in Warrington.
A Cheshire practice is preparing to show off its new home this weekend following a £1.4 million relocation project.
The Beech House Veterinary Centre has moved into a neighbouring property in Warrington following five months of refurbishment work.
Now, clients – including the sports commentator Andrew Cotter, whose Labradors Olive and Mabel became online sensations during the coronavirus lockdowns – can have a look at the new site during an open event on Sunday 8 January. Former receptionist and current England rugby league star Jodie Cunningham is also expected to be there.
Practice manager Sarah Cunningham said staff were “really excited” by the move and routine appointments will be offered from Monday 9 January.
She added: “The clients will also see such a huge difference, from us having more consultation rooms to the separate bereavement room, so they don’t feel rushed at that difficult time.
“There’s also more parking, which is great for our clients, who have had to work around the building work since August.”
The new practice has six consulting rooms, three operating theatres, two digital x-ray rooms, an ultrasound suite, a dental suite with a separate lab, plus a dedicated bereavement room.
It also offers a larger reception area and waiting room, including a dedicated area for cats, plus separate wards, and isolation areas for cats and dogs.
The open event is on from noon until 3pm on 8 January. No appointments will be offered that day, except for emergency cases.