29 Nov
Full range of feline and canine conditions will be treated by referral hospital’s latest department.
Referral hospital Chestergates will provide specialist eye treatments to cats and dogs in the north-west after adding an ophthalmology service to its portfolio.
A wide range of treatments for eye conditions will be on offer, with the service led by Chestergates’ advanced practitioner in ophthalmology Endika Garcia.
He launched another ophthalmology service prior to his move to Chestergates and will be supported by a 25-strong specialist nursing team, four nurse students, one lab technician, two sterile technicians, and a team of receptionists and support colleagues.
A full department for diagnosis and treatment of cases has been created, with a dedicated cat waiting area and a fully equipped consultation room and theatre. The department also has a high frequency ocular ultrasound, MRI and CT scan equipment to assist with the diagnosis of each animal.
Mr Garcia said: “Many cats and dogs will experience issues with their eyes. These cases need to be thoroughly investigated to ensure that diagnoses are properly determined and treatment quickly provided.
“We are very pleased to be able to open our new ophthalmology service for cat and dog owners in the north-west today to provide this essential service.”
