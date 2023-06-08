8 Jun
New clinic for small pets of north-west aims to trace animals with structural heart abnormalities.
A heart murmur clinic for puppies and kittens has been launched in the north-west.
ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists aims to find young pets that might need specialist treatment.
Many young dogs and cats are born with a heart murmur, which can have a variety of causes. Often it is innocent, caused by an immature cardiovascular system that they will outgrow by four or five months, but sometimes the puppy or kitten may have a structural abnormality.
Puppies and kittens attending the clinics will receive a specialist assessment and heart scan by one of its veterinary cardiologists, Mattia Basili and Liz Bode.
Congenital heart conditions, such as pulmonic stenosis or a patent ductus arteriosus, will be identified. It is important conditions are identified early in life, as they are treatable with minimally invasive surgery.
Cardiology specialist Dr Bode said: “Many puppies and kittens will experience heart murmurs. These cases need to be thoroughly investigated to ensure that they are innocent, and if not, treatment quickly provided.
“We are very pleased to be able to open our new clinic for dog and cat owners in the north-west to provide this essential service.”