28 Oct 2020
Claire Horton has today announced she will be leaving Battersea Dogs and Cats Home after 11 years at the helm.
Claire Horton CBE
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has today (28 October) announced the departure of its long-time chief executive, Claire Horton CBE.
After 11 years leading the world-famous animal charity, Mrs Horton will be leaving Battersea to take up the role of director general at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Mrs Horton joined Battersea as chief executive in March 2010 and has secured continued year-on-year growth, increasing its supporter base, quadrupling its income and investing in the expansion of its direct animal services.
Other achievements include the redevelopment of Battersea’s three sites to provide modern kennels, cattery, and hospital facilities for the thousands of dogs and cats that need Battersea’s help every year.
Mrs Horton said: “Battersea is an incredible organisation, filled with the most talented and dedicated people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, and all totally focused on changing and saving the lives of animals.
“Their shared sense of purpose and commitment is breath-taking, and it is this dynamism and energy that has made Battersea one of the foremost animal welfare organisations in the world.”
She added: “I am deeply honoured to have worked alongside them for so long and I want to thank everyone at Battersea for their unstinting support, and their belief in me, over the past 11 years.
“While I might be leaving as chief executive, I shall remain very much part of the Battersea family as a staunch supporter, fund-raiser and advocate – and my commitment to changing the world for animals remains as strong as it ever did.”
Battersea chairman Paul Baldwin added: “Thanks to Claire, tens of thousands of dogs and cats all over the world face a brighter future, one in which they will be treated with the love, care and respect they so deserve.
“On behalf of the board, staff and volunteers of Battersea, I would like to thank Claire for her outstanding contribution to the charity over the past 11 years and wish her the very best of luck for the future.”
Mrs Horton leaves Battersea at the end of January 2021.
The charity will start the recruitment process for a new chief executive in the near future.