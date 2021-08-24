24 Aug 2021
Well-known vet and former RCVS president is moving to the newly created role with IVC Evidensia, having been the company’s group referrals director.
A renowned vet and former RCVS president has been appointed to the role of chief medical officer at a nationwide vet firm following her 23 years of experience.
Amanda Boag will be moving to the newly created role at IVC Evidensia following her tenure as the company’s group referrals director.
Ms Boag said: “I’m really excited by this opportunity. The business is young, and the creation of a senior role focused on providing leadership for all clinical and veterinary professional activity is an important step.”
Ms Boag added: “Our veterinary professionals are incredible people, and I will be working tirelessly to ensure we offer the best working environments for our teams, with excellent career development and opportunities, supported by a good work-life balance, and delivering the best possible care for our patients and their owners.
“We’ve always had strong clinical boards with their finger on the pulse and representation from across our practices, and our IVC Evidensia Graduate Academy helps shape the clinicians of the future. I’m keen that we continue to keep pace and look to the future.
“But my overarching aim will be to ensure we support vet surgeons and vet nurses in developing their skills, both as clinicians and as leaders, to share knowledge, to advance standards, and to continue to create valuable initiatives like the BAME Diversity Scholarship and the GVMB [Group Veterinary Medical Board] Research Fund.”
Steve Clarke, IVC Evidensia chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Amanda will be taking on the role of chief medical officer. Our vets and vet nurses are at the heart of what we do, and the creation of the chief medical officer role is integral to the evolution of the group.
“Amanda’s extensive experience across the clinical, regulatory and educational sectors will make sure we have a strong voice and guidance at the most senior level of the business.
“As a responsible member of the veterinary community and a large employer, it’s vitally important that we invest in our people and processes to continue to improve the standards of clinical excellence, as well as offering outstanding career development.”